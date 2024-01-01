Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2023 Audi A3

11,100 KM

$42,901

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

2023 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,901

+ taxes & licensing

11,100KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY0PA040269

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA40269
  • Mileage 11,100 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Navigation Package 77

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$42,901

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi A3