Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Details Features

$16,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1726001462
  2. 1726001462
  3. 1726001462
  4. 1726001462
  5. 1726001461
  6. 1726001462
  7. 1726001462
  8. 1726001462
  9. 1726001461
  10. 1726001462
  11. 1726001462
  12. 1726001461
  13. 1726001461
  14. 1726001480
  15. 1726001462
  16. 1726001462
  17. 1726001462
  18. 1726001462
  19. 1726001461
  20. 1726001462
  21. 1726001513
  22. 1726001512
  23. 1726001512
  24. 1726001512
  25. 1726001512
  26. 1726001512
  27. 1726001512
  28. 1726001512
  29. 1726001512
  30. 1726001512
  31. 1726001512
  32. 1726001512
  33. 1726001512
  34. 1726001512
  35. 1726001512
  36. 1726001512
  37. 1726001512
  38. 1726001512
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,940

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF0GH364763

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Used 2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 74,774 KM $46,340 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF for sale in Campbell River, BC
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 83,242 KM $39,877 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Campbell River, BC
2021 Kia Sportage LX 94,972 KM $27,720 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,940

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata