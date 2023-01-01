Menu
New and Used Ford Fusion for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 308
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE * Backup Camera * Touchscreen Radio * Handsfree Calling * Cruise Control * Auto Headlights * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Dr for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

SE * Backup Camera * Touchscreen Radio * Handsfree Calling * Cruise Control * Auto Headlights * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Dr
$8,995
+ tax & lic
189,989KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE * Ultra Low KMS * for sale in Regina, SK

2011 Ford Fusion

SE * Ultra Low KMS *
$12,987
+ tax & lic
38,842KM
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Regina, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

SE
Sale
$14,990
+ tax & lic
138,381KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE | AWD | LEATHER | NAV | LUXURY PKG | TECH PKG for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

SE | AWD | LEATHER | NAV | LUXURY PKG | TECH PKG
$24,888
+ tax & lic
76,546KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid for sale in Calgary, AB

2020 Ford Fusion

Titanium Hybrid
$24,000
+ tax & lic
108,255KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Harriston, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

SE
$13,500
+ tax & lic
161,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Energi SEL, Heated Seats, Synce system, Power Group, Memory Seats, Alloy wheels and Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL, Heated Seats, Synce system, Power Group, Memory Seats, Alloy wheels and Much More!
$27,888
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE, Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Power Group, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

SE, Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Power Group, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels and More!
$18,998
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Halifax, NS

2014 Ford Fusion

SE
$16,495
+ tax & lic
53,127KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE 1.5 EcoBoost - Navigation, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Entry & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

SE 1.5 EcoBoost - Navigation, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Entry & More!
$26,998
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD for sale in Brantford, ON

2010 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD
$7,999
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2009 Ford Fusion I4 SEL for sale in Gatineau, QC

2009 Ford Fusion

I4 SEL
$2,499
+ tax & lic
209,754KM
Kenny U-Pull

Gatineau, QC

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi ENERGI SE FWD/NAVI/ CAM/ CARPLAY/ BLIND SPOT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi ENERGI SE FWD/NAVI/ CAM/ CARPLAY/ BLIND SPOT
$19,898
+ tax & lic
115,327KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE Great Looking Sedan for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

SE Great Looking Sedan
$25,995
+ tax & lic
34,846KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB

2010 Ford Fusion

SE
$3,950
+ tax & lic
255,526KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Dunnville, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL
$12,750
+ tax & lic
106,949KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *AWD* for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Fusion

SE *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *AWD*
$13,999
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Amerikal Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium FWD for sale in Surrey, BC

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FWD
$33,900
+ tax & lic
CALL
Basant Motors

Surrey, BC

Used 2019 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Caledonia, ON

2019 Ford Fusion

SE
$23,950
+ tax & lic
51,354KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Kingston, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD
$10,888
+ tax & lic
145,345KM
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Windsor, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

SE
$12,999
+ tax & lic
197,005KM
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$28,495
+ tax & lic
89,823KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Titanium w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats
$24,990
+ tax & lic
51,131KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels
$19,995
+ tax & lic
167,761KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels
$19,995
+ tax & lic
167,761KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL
Sale
$10,999
+ tax & lic
92,462KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium
$29,999
+ tax & lic
56,345KM
Prairie Auto Sales

Moose Jaw, SK

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Ford Fusion

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF
$13,988
+ tax & lic
143,970KM
Auto House

Calgary, AB

Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2020 Ford Fusion

SE
$25,999
+ tax & lic
151,771KM
Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw, SK

Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium FWD for sale in Surrey, BC

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FWD
$34,900
+ tax & lic
CALL
Basant Motors

Surrey, BC

Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE FWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Ford Fusion

SE FWD
$24,988
+ tax & lic
120,000KM
Carvista

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium HYBRID! FULLY LOADED! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS! BACKUP CAMERA! COMMAND START! SUNROOF! for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium HYBRID! FULLY LOADED! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS! BACKUP CAMERA! COMMAND START! SUNROOF!
$21,995
+ tax & lic
133,700KM
Platinum AutoSport

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Gloucester, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

SE
$13,699
+ tax & lic
136,000KM
Ehab's Auto

Gloucester, ON

Used 2009 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2009 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD
$8,495
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$4,999
+ tax & lic
254,657KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2016 Ford Fusion

SE
$18,995
+ tax & lic
145,912KM
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Dartmouth, NS

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium Hybrid, Leather, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hot & Cold seats, Power Seat, and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium Hybrid, Leather, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hot & Cold seats, Power Seat, and More!
$24,950
+ tax & lic
46,219KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Ford Fusion

SE
$15,888
+ tax & lic
160,078KM
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD
$8,499
+ tax & lic
185,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE **LEATHER HEATED SEATS-CAMERA-NEW TIRES** for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE **LEATHER HEATED SEATS-CAMERA-NEW TIRES**
$17,990
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium Hybrid, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Hot & Cold Seats, Camera, Power seat & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium Hybrid, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Hot & Cold Seats, Camera, Power seat & More!
$30,988
+ tax & lic
52,800KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE LEATHER/NAVI/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS !! for sale in North York, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

SE LEATHER/NAVI/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS !!
$9,500
+ tax & lic
166,700KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2020 Ford Fusion Energi SEL for sale in Kentville, NS

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL
$24,995
+ tax & lic
64,831KM
Valley Ford Limited

Kentville, NS

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Ford Fusion

SE
$8,950
+ tax & lic
238,000KM
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in West Saint Paul, MB

2013 Ford Fusion

SE
$14,975
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

West Saint Paul, MB

Used 2019 Ford Fusion HYBRID for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Ford Fusion

HYBRID
$21,997
+ tax & lic
155,924KM
Southtown Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD
$7,999
+ tax & lic
217,868KM
True North Auto Brokers

Cobourg, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD
$12,995
+ tax & lic
165,252KM
Linwood Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Energi for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi
Sale
$28,998
+ tax & lic
75,170KM
Go Honda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2019 Ford Fusion SEL HEV for sale in Burnaby, BC

2019 Ford Fusion

SEL HEV
$19,998
+ tax & lic
167,250KM
OpenRoad Audi

Burnaby, BC