New and Used Smart fortwo for Sale
2016 Smart fortwo
DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
79,000KM
Black
Auto Rev Inc.
North York, ON
2010 Smart fortwo
PASSION|BLUETOOTH|PANOROOF|ALLOYS
$6,900 + tax & lic
94,000KM
Red
Best Buy Auto
Toronto, ON
2013 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe Pure
$8,995 + tax & lic
60,237KM
AutoStrada Inc
London, ON
2017 Smart fortwo
Prime w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control
$12,990 + tax & lic
86,265KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Smart fortwo
LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ONLY 61,180KM!
$12,888 + tax & lic
61,180KM
White
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
2008 Smart fortwo
PURE*ONLY 102KMS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED
$6,495 + tax & lic
102,997KM
Black
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2014 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe Pure
$6,999 + tax & lic
128,102KM
Gray
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
2016 Smart fortwo
PASSION
$13,999 + tax & lic
100,934KM
Black
AutoMax Sarnia
Sarnia, ON
2012 Smart fortwo
BRABUS
$6,995 + tax & lic
90,000KM
White
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Hamilton, ON
2017 Smart fortwo
electric drive Passion
$13,988 + tax & lic
60,538KM
Apple Red
Brian Cullen Motors
St Catharines, ON
2015 Smart fortwo
PURE | NO ACCIDENTS|KEYLESS ENTRY|HEATED MIRRORS|ABS
$9,995 + tax & lic
134,744KM
Red
Zinkon Motors
Pickering, ON
2013 Smart fortwo
FUEL EFFICIENT PURE-EDITION 2 PASSENGER 1.0L - DOHC.. LEATHER.. JVC STEREO.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. KEYLESS ENTRY..
$9,995 + tax & lic
66,000KM
White
Broadway Auto Sales
Bradford, ON
2011 Smart fortwo
PASSION
$7,995 + tax & lic
114,500KM
White
Auto Republic
Orillia, ON
2015 Smart fortwo
Pure Cp
$8,800 + tax & lic
126,000KM
White
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2005 Smart fortwo cabriolet
Passion - DIESEL
$6,995 + tax & lic
186,000KM
Blue
Eagle Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2011 Smart fortwo
Pure
$CALL + tax & lic
82,300KM
White
Carter Honda
Vancouver, BC
