2014 Honda Civic
LX
2014 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
269,688KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E43EH008609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 269,688 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2014 Honda Civic