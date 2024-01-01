$27,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
66,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F94KH106609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12367A
- Mileage 66,789 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
