2020 Ford F-350
Limited
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,114 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck is built for both work and play. The Limited trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather-appointed interior, heated and ventilated seats, and premium sound system. This truck is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keeping alert, and blind spot monitoring.
This F-350 Limited is in excellent condition with only 94,114 km on the odometer. It's finished in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and features a luxurious Highland Tan interior with unique Limited leather captain's chairs.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this truck:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: This package equips the truck with premium off-road shocks, hill descent control, and a specially tuned suspension for tackling tough terrain.
- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: This durable bedliner protects the truck bed from scratches and dents, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads.
- Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners: These liners help to protect the wheel wells from dirt and debris, keeping the truck looking its best.
- Premium Vinyl Floor Covering: This durable flooring is easy to clean and helps to protect the truck's interior from spills and stains.
- Integrated Tailgate Step: This convenient feature makes it easy to access the truck bed, even when it's loaded with heavy items.
This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a true workhorse with a touch of luxury. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!
