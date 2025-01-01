Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck is built for both work and play. The Limited trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather-appointed interior, heated and ventilated seats, and premium sound system. This truck is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keeping alert, and blind spot monitoring.</p> <p>This F-350 Limited is in excellent condition with only 94,114 km on the odometer. Its finished in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and features a luxurious Highland Tan interior with unique Limited leather captains chairs.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this truck:</p> <ol> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> This package equips the truck with premium off-road shocks, hill descent control, and a specially tuned suspension for tackling tough terrain.</li> <li><strong>Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner:</strong> This durable bedliner protects the truck bed from scratches and dents, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads.</li> <li><strong>Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners:</strong> These liners help to protect the wheel wells from dirt and debris, keeping the truck looking its best.</li> <li><strong>Premium Vinyl Floor Covering:</strong> This durable flooring is easy to clean and helps to protect the trucks interior from spills and stains.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Tailgate Step:</strong> This convenient feature makes it easy to access the truck bed, even when its loaded with heavy items.</li> </ol> <p>This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a true workhorse with a touch of luxury. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!</p> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Ford F-350

94,114 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12159318

2020 Ford F-350

Limited

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,114KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2LEC25473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,114 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck is built for both work and play. The Limited trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather-appointed interior, heated and ventilated seats, and premium sound system. This truck is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keeping alert, and blind spot monitoring.


This F-350 Limited is in excellent condition with only 94,114 km on the odometer. It's finished in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and features a luxurious Highland Tan interior with unique Limited leather captain's chairs.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this truck:


  1. FX4 Off-Road Package: This package equips the truck with premium off-road shocks, hill descent control, and a specially tuned suspension for tackling tough terrain.
  2. Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: This durable bedliner protects the truck bed from scratches and dents, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads.
  3. Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners: These liners help to protect the wheel wells from dirt and debris, keeping the truck looking its best.
  4. Premium Vinyl Floor Covering: This durable flooring is easy to clean and helps to protect the truck's interior from spills and stains.
  5. Integrated Tailgate Step: This convenient feature makes it easy to access the truck bed, even when it's loaded with heavy items.

This 2020 Ford F-350 Limited is a true workhorse with a touch of luxury. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
GVWR: 5,625 kgs (12,400 lbs) Payload Package
2077.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Full Miko Simulated Suede Headliner
ADAPTIVE
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Additional Features

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
PREMIUM VINYL FLOOR COVERING
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Order Code 718A
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
HIGHLAND TAN, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
HIGHLAND TAN, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench ...
PREMIUM VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: all-weather floor mats and carpeted floor mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Fort St John, BC
2018 Ford F-350 Lariat 211,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 104,643 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew-157 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew-157 90,377 KM $46,500 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350