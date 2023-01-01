Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 BMW X3

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2006 BMW X3

2006 BMW X3

X3 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 BMW X3

X3 AWD

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1675204009
  2. 1675204008
  3. 1675204008
  4. 1675204008
  5. 1675204008
  6. 1675204008
  7. 1675204008
  8. 1675204008
  9. 1675204008
  10. 1675204008
  11. 1675204008
  12. 1675204009
  13. 1675204009
  14. 1675204009
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9567052
  • Stock #: SU-728
  • VIN: WBXPA73486WC53050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful local accident free X3 all wheel drive! Only 166k! In great condition inside and out! Runs and drives like new! Loaded with leather, cruise, ac , power windows, power locks, awd, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2008 Nissan Rogue SL...
 158,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2006 BMW X3 X3 AWD
 166,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Lucerne 4...
 72,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory