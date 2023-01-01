$9,950+ tax & licensing
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2006 BMW X3
X3 AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9567052
- Stock #: SU-728
- VIN: WBXPA73486WC53050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local accident free X3 all wheel drive! Only 166k! In great condition inside and out! Runs and drives like new! Loaded with leather, cruise, ac , power windows, power locks, awd, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
