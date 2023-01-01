Menu
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2019 GMC Terrain

103,072 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEX0KL146900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-093B
  • Mileage 103,072 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2019 GMC Terrain