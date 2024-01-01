Menu
Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, a powerful and versatile pickup truck designed to tackle any task with ease. Boasting a rugged yet refined exterior, this truck commands attention on the road. Equipped with a V6, the Silverado Custom delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Its spacious and comfortable cabin features modern amenities and advanced technology, ensuring a connected and enjoyable driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or off-road terrain, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is ready to conquer any challenge with style and confidence. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

52,943 KM

Details

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYBEF6MZ128897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-323A
  • Mileage 52,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, a powerful and versatile pickup truck designed to tackle any task with ease. Boasting a rugged yet refined exterior, this truck commands attention on the road. Equipped with a V6, the Silverado Custom delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Its spacious and comfortable cabin features modern amenities and advanced technology, ensuring a connected and enjoyable driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or off-road terrain, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is ready to conquer any challenge with style and confidence.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500