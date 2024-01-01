$40,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P24-343B1
- Mileage 69,622 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a rugged and versatile pickup truck designed to tackle any task with ease. Boasting a powerful engine lineup and impressive towing capabilities, it's built to handle both work and play. With its bold exterior styling and spacious interior, the F-150 XLT offers comfort and functionality for everyday driving or off-road adventures. Packed with advanced technology features and safety innovations, it delivers a modern driving experience while maintaining the legendary toughness and reliability that Ford trucks are known for. Whether you're hauling cargo on the job site or exploring the great outdoors, the F-150 XLT is ready to go the distance. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
