Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a rugged and versatile pickup truck designed to tackle any task with ease. Boasting a powerful engine lineup and impressive towing capabilities, its built to handle both work and play. With its bold exterior styling and spacious interior, the F-150 XLT offers comfort and functionality for everyday driving or off-road adventures. Packed with advanced technology features and safety innovations, it delivers a modern driving experience while maintaining the legendary toughness and reliability that Ford trucks are known for. Whether youre hauling cargo on the job site or exploring the great outdoors, the F-150 XLT is ready to go the distance. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2021 Ford F-150

69,622 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMKE02120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P24-343B1
  • Mileage 69,622 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a rugged and versatile pickup truck designed to tackle any task with ease. Boasting a powerful engine lineup and impressive towing capabilities, it's built to handle both work and play. With its bold exterior styling and spacious interior, the F-150 XLT offers comfort and functionality for everyday driving or off-road adventures. Packed with advanced technology features and safety innovations, it delivers a modern driving experience while maintaining the legendary toughness and reliability that Ford trucks are known for. Whether you're hauling cargo on the job site or exploring the great outdoors, the F-150 XLT is ready to go the distance. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 70,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 132,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Kelowna, BC
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 98,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150