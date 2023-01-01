Menu
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2021 GMC Terrain

41,359 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
SLE

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

41,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV3ML362001

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-1085A
  • Mileage 41,359 KM

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

