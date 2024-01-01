Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Custom combines rugged off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a full-size pickup truck. With its enhanced suspension, aggressive styling, and powerful engine, its well-suited for enthusiasts looking to explore the great outdoors with confidence and style. Whether navigating rocky trails or towing heavy loads, the Trail Boss Custom is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way. The cabin features durable and easy-to-clean materials suitable for rugged adventures, along with a range of modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and available Wi-Fi hotspot. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

11,992 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION, HD REAR VISION CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION, HD REAR VISION CAMERA

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDCED6NG651135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,992 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Custom combines rugged off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a full-size pickup truck. With its enhanced suspension, aggressive styling, and powerful engine, it's well-suited for enthusiasts looking to explore the great outdoors with confidence and style. Whether navigating rocky trails or towing heavy loads, the Trail Boss Custom is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way.
The cabin features durable and easy-to-clean materials suitable for rugged adventures, along with a range of modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and available Wi-Fi hotspot.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION, HD REAR VISION CAMERA for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION, HD REAR VISION CAMERA 11,992 KM $51,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT KEYLESS OPEN AND START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT KEYLESS OPEN AND START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS 31,253 KM $64,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport 33,036 KM $120,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500