2018 Honda Civic

31,200 KM

Details Description

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

31,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9373474
  • Stock #: 10UTNA01823
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F82JH001823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA01823
  • Mileage 31,200 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

