$26,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-461-9111
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9373474
- Stock #: 10UTNA01823
- VIN: 2HGFC2F82JH001823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA01823
- Mileage 31,200 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.