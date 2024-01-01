Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

25,015 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,015KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV9LW100790

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,015 KM

XSE Technology Package [D]

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota RAV4