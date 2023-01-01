Menu
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,305 KM

$38,761

+ tax & licensing
$38,761

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULL Stow n Go

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULL Stow n Go

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$38,761

+ taxes & licensing

70,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9590236
  • Stock #: STK554749
  • VIN: 2C4RC1ZG9MR554749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT WHITE Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Security Alarm. Recent Arrival! SXT FULL STOW N GO Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

