New and Used Ford Escape for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 2,023
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Kentville, NS

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$37,595 + tax & lic
47,711KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Valley Ford Limited

Kentville, NS

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Ford Escape

XLT
$3,950 + tax & lic
214,904KM
Blue
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Ford Escape S FWD for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Ford Escape

S FWD
Sale
$19,997 + tax & lic
122,786KM
Black
XpressApprovals

Calgary, AB

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Kitchener, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$36,368 + tax & lic
CALL
White
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Kitchener, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$36,368 + tax & lic
CALL
Silver
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Kitchener, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$40,118 + tax & lic
CALL
Blue
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Kitchener, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum
$52,098 + tax & lic
CALL
Silver
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Halifax, NS

2021 Ford Escape

SEL
$26,990 + tax & lic
63,618KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Plug-in Hybrid, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV Plug-in Hybrid, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth, and more!
$36,988 + tax & lic
8,500KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Embrun, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$5,000 + tax & lic
151,213KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid for sale in Woodstock, NB

2024 Ford Escape

Plug-in Hybrid
$49,544 + tax & lic
CALL
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Corey Ford

Woodstock, NB

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite
$50,386 + tax & lic
90KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$37,856 + tax & lic
90KM
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$37,856 + tax & lic
5KM
Agate Black
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape 700A | PANORAMIC ROOF, TOW PKG, PHEV PREMIUM PKG for sale in Surrey, BC

2024 Ford Escape

700A | PANORAMIC ROOF, TOW PKG, PHEV PREMIUM PKG
$54,416 + tax & lic
7KM
Blue
Mainland Ford

Surrey, BC

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid No Accident ST-Line Navigation HUD Leather Panoramic Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Plug-In Hybrid No Accident ST-Line Navigation HUD Leather Panoramic Roof
$29,995 + tax & lic
55,282KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Ottawa, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum
$55,110 + tax & lic
26KM
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2024 Ford Escape

PHEV
$47,230 + tax & lic
26KM
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape ( 1.5 L - AWD 4x4 ) for sale in Laval, QC

2018 Ford Escape

( 1.5 L - AWD 4x4 )
$11,499 + tax & lic
172,000KM
Blanc
Autos BB

Laval, QC

New 2024 Ford Escape PHEV - Leather Seats for sale in Sechelt, BC

2024 Ford Escape

PHEV - Leather Seats
$52,389 + tax & lic
CALL
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
South Coast Ford Sales

Sechelt, BC

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Essex, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL
$22,000 + tax & lic
69,995KM
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Essex, ON

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Ford Escape

XLT
$2,750 + tax & lic
273,692KM
Black
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$11,900 + tax & lic
137,608KM
White
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Calgary, AB

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid
$28,500 + tax & lic
37,893KM
Grey
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$49,374 + tax & lic
CALL
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Canso Ford

Port Hawkesbury, NS

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Burlington, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SE AWD
$26,995 + tax & lic
24,000KM
Silver
Good Cars Only

Burlington, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Vernon, BC

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum
$48,674 + tax & lic
CALL
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Watkin Motors Ford

Vernon, BC

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Vernon, BC

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$40,644 + tax & lic
CALL
Atlas Blue Metallic
Watkin Motors Ford

Vernon, BC

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$42,956 + tax & lic
5KM
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
$18,202 + tax & lic
124,976KM
White
Subaru of North Bay

North Bay, ON

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid No Accident Navigation B&O Lane Keep Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid No Accident Navigation B&O Lane Keep Leather
$26,995 + tax & lic
51,891KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape for sale in Cornwall, ON

2018 Ford Escape

$18,995 + tax & lic
134,000KM
Blue
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape for sale in Cornwall, ON

2018 Ford Escape

$18,995 + tax & lic
98,000KM
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL
$17,999 + tax & lic
145,317KM
Red
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera
Sale
$44,648 + tax & lic
CALL
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select - Hybrid - Remote Start for sale in Selkirk, MB

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select - Hybrid - Remote Start
Sale
$45,368 + tax & lic
CALL
STAR WHITE METALLIC
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto for sale in Selkirk, MB

2022 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto
$30,794 + tax & lic
25,566KM
Grey
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera
Sale
$47,698 + tax & lic
10KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Used 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Plug-in Hybrid, Leather, Pano Roof, Premium Pkg, Nav, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise,+ more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV Plug-in Hybrid, Leather, Pano Roof, Premium Pkg, Nav, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise,+ more!
$38,988 + tax & lic
9,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Watford, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select
$47,144 + tax & lic
10KM
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid PHEV for sale in Watford, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Hybrid PHEV
$49,794 + tax & lic
10KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Lacombe, AB

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select
$48,069 + tax & lic
18KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Lacombe Ford

Lacombe, AB

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$9,140 + tax & lic
1KM
Oxford White
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$39,769 + tax & lic
4,163KM
Black
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Winnipeg, MB

New 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum
$48,149 + tax & lic
CALL
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Knight Ford Lincoln

Moose Jaw, SK

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$39,919 + tax & lic
29KM
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
Knight Ford Lincoln

Moose Jaw, SK

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Caledonia, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$35,944 + tax & lic
10KM
Iconic Silver Metallic
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Caledonia, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$35,244 + tax & lic
10KM
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE | AWD | NAV | CO-PILOT 360 | NEW CAR TRADE! for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | NAV | CO-PILOT 360 | NEW CAR TRADE!
$21,888 + tax & lic
123,370KM
Agate Black Metallic
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape PHEV FWD for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2024 Ford Escape

PHEV FWD
$47,469 + tax & lic
179KM
Carbonized Grey
Stauffer Motors Limited

Tillsonburg, ON

