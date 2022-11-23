$4,400+ tax & licensing
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Hyundai Accent
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
249,900KM
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9328510
- Stock #: R802
- VIN: KMHCN45C97U119883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
SOLID FIND, LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
