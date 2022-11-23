2007 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,400 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9328510

9328510 Stock #: R802

R802 VIN: KMHCN45C97U119883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # R802

Mileage 249,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.