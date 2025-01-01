Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Altima, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenient features, making every journey a breeze. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy effortless acceleration and a quiet ride. This Altima is ready for your next adventure, with 150,114km on the odometer, its been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that make this Altima truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your car with the push of a button, making your daily routine even smoother.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, adding a touch of luxury to your commute.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Feel confident on the road with the added safety of anti-lock brakes, ensuring maximum control in any situation.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Stay protected with side air bags, offering an extra layer of safety in the event of a side impact.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing that traction control will help maintain your grip on the road, even in slippery conditions.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit H2H Auto Group today and take this 2013 Nissan Altima for a test drive!</p>

2013 Nissan Altima

150,114 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

