2013 Nissan Altima
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H0670
- Mileage 150,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Altima, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenient features, making every journey a breeze. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy effortless acceleration and a quiet ride. This Altima is ready for your next adventure, with 150,114km on the odometer, it's been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.
Here are 5 of the features that make this Altima truly stand out:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car with the push of a button, making your daily routine even smoother.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, adding a touch of luxury to your commute.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Feel confident on the road with the added safety of anti-lock brakes, ensuring maximum control in any situation.
- Side Air Bags: Stay protected with side air bags, offering an extra layer of safety in the event of a side impact.
- Traction Control: Drive with peace of mind, knowing that traction control will help maintain your grip on the road, even in slippery conditions.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit H2H Auto Group today and take this 2013 Nissan Altima for a test drive!
604-593-5191