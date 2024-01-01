$46,320+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250
NO ACCIDENTS, SYNC 3, CRUISE, VINYL FLOOR COVERING
2020 Ford Transit 250
NO ACCIDENTS, SYNC 3, CRUISE, VINYL FLOOR COVERING
Location
Mainland Ford
14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-588-9921
$46,320
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 79,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Ignite your passion for the road with our automotive dealership's selection of vehicles! Get behind the wheel of our majestic 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base..
Mainland Ford is proud to present this white stallion, a used van that has covered just 79,320 km, ensuring it's ready for many more journeys..
This robust van is powered by a 3.5L 6cyl engine and a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.. Its exterior, clothed in a pristine white, reflects the Ford's commitment to quality.
The interior, fitted with comfortable seating and advanced technology, is designed to accommodate your every need, be it a family adventure or business transportation..
Did you know that the Ford Transit-250 Cargo van is renowned for its spaciousness and flexibility? With its adaptable cargo space, this van is designed to cater to all your hauling needs.. Whether you're moving, delivering, or simply hitting the open road, this vehicle will never let you down.
At Mainland Ford, we make buying a vehicle an enjoyable experience..
We speak your language, understand your requirements and offer solutions tailored to your needs.. Our sales team is ready to assist you every step of the way, offering detailed explanations and comparisons, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle for you.
Consider this Transit-250 Cargo as your next vehicle, and we assure you that it will stand out from the competition with its powerful performance, superior comfort, and unmatched flexibility..
Visit us today at Mainland Ford, and let's ignite your passion for the road together! Step into this remarkable Ford Transit-250 Cargo van and experience the Mainland Ford difference.. Remember, the road is calling, and this Transit-250 Cargo is ready to answer!
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mainland Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mainland Ford
Mainland Ford
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-9921