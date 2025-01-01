Menu
ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Push button start, Semi leather seats, Driver Power seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Heated steering, AWD, Autonomous braking, Sunroof and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda CRV Sport is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2020 Honda CR-V

32,385 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

12158946

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,385KM
VIN 2HKRW2H45LH238961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6153
  • Mileage 32,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-XXXX

1-866-768-6885

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2020 Honda CR-V