$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,095 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE boasts a blend of style, performance, and efficiency. Equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The SE trim offers sporty enhancements, including a sport-tuned suspension for agile handling. Inside, the cabin is refined with premium materials and modern technology such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features are abundant, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more. The Corolla SE embodies reliability, practicality, and driving enjoyment. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916