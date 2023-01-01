Menu
2021 Audi Q3

55,988 KM

Details Features

$41,657

+ tax & licensing
$41,657

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

40 Komfort

2021 Audi Q3

40 Komfort

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$41,657

+ taxes & licensing

55,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9550477
  • Stock #: VW1634
  • VIN: WA1AUCF30M1076095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1634
  • Mileage 55,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

