Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

26,070 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10379649
  • Stock #: P533118C
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEG9ML586671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.

Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,070 kms. It's sarge green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Gladiator's trim level is Mojave. With the name Mojave, you expect a truck that is ready to handle sand, rocks, and high speeds, and this Gladiator Mojave delivers. With added skid plates, Fox brand shocks, and a Fox front hydraulic jounce bumper you will be ready for even the toughest of trails. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with a trail rated badge, towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Off-road Suspension, Proximity Key, Rear Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2021 Subaru WRX Spor...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 153,872 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory