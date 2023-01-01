$69,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
26,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379649
- Stock #: P533118C
- VIN: 1C6JJTEG9ML586671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,070 kms. It's sarge green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Mojave. With the name Mojave, you expect a truck that is ready to handle sand, rocks, and high speeds, and this Gladiator Mojave delivers. With added skid plates, Fox brand shocks, and a Fox front hydraulic jounce bumper you will be ready for even the toughest of trails. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with a trail rated badge, towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Off-road Suspension, Proximity Key, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
