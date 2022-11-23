$63,993+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
80th Anniversary - Navigation
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
41,342KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372448
- Stock #: N312660B
- VIN: 1C6JJTAM2ML543253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This sought after diesel Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,342 kms. It's sting-gray clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is 80th Anniversary. In celebration of 80 years of trail dominance, this 80th Anniversary edition adds remote start, bigger aluminum wheels, a premium Alpine sound system, navigation with a larger touchscreen and deluxe seats. This Gladiator also comes with removable roof panels for an open air trucking experience and comes with skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, and multiple inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Bluetooth.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Off-Road Suspension
Premium Audio
Navigation
