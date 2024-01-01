$55,773+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport Low KM | Accident Free | One Owner
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Behold the seamless fusion of comfort and elegance in this unique vehicle, the 2022 RAM 1500 Sport, now available at Langley Chrysler..
This isnt just any pickup; its a testament to what happens when luxury meets rugged utility, all wrapped up in a striking black exterior and interior that whispers sophistication from every angle..
With only gentle kilometers beneath its belt, this gem is as close to brand new as it gets without the wrapper.. Imagine sliding behind the wheel, the black leather steering wheel hinting at the adventures to come, while the 5.7L V8 engine purrs quietly, promising power and poise on demand.
The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride, whether youre navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrain..
And with a suite of options like adjustable pedals, traction control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, comfort isnt just included; its guaranteed.. But thats not all.
This RAM 1500 Sport is packed with thoughtful features designed to make every drive a pleasure..
From the auto high-beam headlights that light up the night to the trailer hitch receiver ready for your weekend escapes, every detail has been considered.. And with safety features like dual front impact airbags and electronic stability control, peace of mind comes standard.
Now, you might be thinking, Sure, it sounds great, but will buying it be just another tedious chore? At Langley Chrysler, we believe you shouldnt just love your car; you should love buying it..
Thats why we offer a hassle-free, enjoyable purchasing experience thatll leave you wondering why you ever dreaded car shopping.. And heres a little anecdote to bring a smile to your face: we once had a customer so thrilled with their purchase, they insisted on taking a celebratory lap around the dealership in their old car, for one last hurrah before driving off in their new RAM 1500.
Its not just a pickup; its the 2022 RAM 1500 Sport at Langley Chrysler where elegance, comfort, and a sprinkle of joy come together in one exceptional vehicle.
Dont miss the chance to make it yours..
After all, unique opportunities like this dont come around every day
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
