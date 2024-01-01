$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,090KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBG5PL508381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete with a cargo bed and removable panels for an open air experience, you can have your Jeep and haul with it too. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,090 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Sitting at the top of the Gladiator range, this Rubicon trim is fully loaded with FOX premium dampers, 7 skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2023 Jeep Gladiator