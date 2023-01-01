Menu
1999 Honda Accord

185,516 KM

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
LX

LX

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

185,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10024206
  • Stock #: ML6149
  • VIN: 1HGCG5643XA805965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,516 KM

Vehicle Description

$3250 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Like New***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

