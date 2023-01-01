1999 Honda Accord

$3,250 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 5 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10024206

10024206 Stock #: ML6149

ML6149 VIN: 1HGCG5643XA805965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,516 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Mechanical Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.