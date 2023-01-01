$3,250+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,250
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
1999 Honda Accord
1999 Honda Accord
LX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,250
+ taxes & licensing
185,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10024206
- Stock #: ML6149
- VIN: 1HGCG5643XA805965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,516 KM
Vehicle Description
$3250 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Like New***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4