2017 Toyota 4Runner

81,020 KM

Details Description

$45,580

+ tax & licensing
$45,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Limited w/ Nav, Sunroof, Remote St & Backup Cam

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Limited w/ Nav, Sunroof, Remote St & Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$45,580

+ taxes & licensing

81,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9541084
  • Stock #: V-69039
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3H5477426

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,020 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited - Clean Carfax. Serious off-road capability few other competitors can match. Versatile cargo area. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Hitch;Parking Sensors;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Stow & Go Seats;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

