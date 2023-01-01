Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

56,876 KM

Details Description

$32,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9538285
  2. 9538285
  3. 9538285
  4. 9538285
  5. 9538285
  6. 9538285
  7. 9538285
  8. 9538285
  9. 9538285
  10. 9538285
  11. 9538285
  12. 9538285
  13. 9538285
  14. 9538285
  15. 9538285
  16. 9538285
  17. 9538285
  18. 9538285
  19. 9538285
  20. 9538285
  21. 9538285
  22. 9538285
  23. 9538285
  24. 9538285
  25. 9538285
  26. 9538285
  27. 9538285
  28. 9538285
  29. 9538285
  30. 9538285
  31. 9538285
  32. 9538285
  33. 9538285
  34. 9538285
  35. 9538285
  36. 9538285
Contact Seller

$32,380

+ taxes & licensing

56,876KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9538285
  • Stock #: V-73653
  • VIN: JA4AJUAU2MU602773

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,876 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 4 Speakers, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Security system, Speed control. Recent Arrival! White 2021 Mitsubishi RVR CVT 2.0L DOHC 4D Sport Utility ES 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 21,462 KM
$34,380 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 81,921 KM
$22,380 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX Pl...
 69,424 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory