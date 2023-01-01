2021 Mitsubishi RVR

$32,380 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 8 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538285

9538285 Stock #: V-73653

V-73653 VIN: JA4AJUAU2MU602773

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,876 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.