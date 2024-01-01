$34,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5478A
- Mileage 134,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Command the Road with Confidence in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT: A Powerhouse of Performance and Versatility for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the world of rugged capability and refined comfort with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is more than just a truckit's a statement of strength and sophistication. Powered by a robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine it delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the power you need for any adventure. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes efficiency adjusting seamlessly between two and eight cylinders as needed. Equipped with the True North Edition package this Silverado boasts a locking rear differential and a comprehensive Trailering Package making it an ideal companion for towing and hauling across Canada's diverse landscapes. The 8-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and advanced braking systems offer smooth controlled driving whether navigating city streets or rugged terrain. Inside the Jet Black interior provides a spacious comfortable environment for you and your crew. The Crew Cab design ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it perfect for both work and leisure. Experience the perfect blend of power efficiency and style with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
