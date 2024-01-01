Menu
Account
Sign In
Command the Road with Confidence in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT: A Powerhouse of Performance and Versatility for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the world of rugged capability and refined comfort with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is more than just a truckits a statement of strength and sophistication. Powered by a robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine it delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the power you need for any adventure. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes efficiency adjusting seamlessly between two and eight cylinders as needed. Equipped with the True North Edition package this Silverado boasts a locking rear differential and a comprehensive Trailering Package making it an ideal companion for towing and hauling across Canadas diverse landscapes. The 8-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and advanced braking systems offer smooth controlled driving whether navigating city streets or rugged terrain. Inside the Jet Black interior provides a spacious comfortable environment for you and your crew. The Crew Cab design ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it perfect for both work and leisure. Experience the perfect blend of power efficiency and style with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

134,886 KM

Details Description Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11881415
  2. 11881415
  3. 11881415
  4. 11881415
  5. 11881415
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,886KM
VIN 1GCUYDED2KZ166483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5478A
  • Mileage 134,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Command the Road with Confidence in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT: A Powerhouse of Performance and Versatility for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the world of rugged capability and refined comfort with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is more than just a truckit's a statement of strength and sophistication. Powered by a robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine it delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the power you need for any adventure. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes efficiency adjusting seamlessly between two and eight cylinders as needed. Equipped with the True North Edition package this Silverado boasts a locking rear differential and a comprehensive Trailering Package making it an ideal companion for towing and hauling across Canada's diverse landscapes. The 8-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and advanced braking systems offer smooth controlled driving whether navigating city streets or rugged terrain. Inside the Jet Black interior provides a spacious comfortable environment for you and your crew. The Crew Cab design ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it perfect for both work and leisure. Experience the perfect blend of power efficiency and style with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Brake lining wear indicator

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BUMPER REAR CHROME
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (PCL) Convenience Package (G80) locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
DOOR LOCKS POWER
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Steering wheel urethane
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Tailgate gate function manual with lift assist
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage (Not available with (PCL) Convenience Package.)
Windows power front passenger express down
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 75,394 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Jeep Compass NORTH 104,716 KM $22,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 26,312 KM $22,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500