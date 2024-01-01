$41,450+ tax & licensing
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5525A
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the Power and Versatility of the 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT Perfect for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the unmatched power and versatility of the 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT a truck designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. This Northsky Blue Metallic beauty with its robust 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the muscle to tackle any terrain or heavy-duty task. The Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes power and efficiency making every drive both powerful and economical. Equipped with the Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package this Silverado is ready for any adventure. The off-road suspension hill descent control and skid plates provide confidence and control on rugged trails while the heavy-duty air cleaner ensures peak performance in challenging conditions. The all-weather Z71 floor liners keep the interior pristine no matter where your journey takes you. The True North Edition adds the convenience of a locking rear differential and a comprehensive Trailering Package making towing a breeze. The 8-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and Cruise Grade Braking enhances your driving experience providing smooth shifts and controlled descents. Step inside the spacious Crew Cab with its Jet Black interior and enjoy the comfort and advanced features that make every trip enjoyable. The 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT is more than a truck; it’s a reliable partner for the Canadian driver who values performance durability and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
