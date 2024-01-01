Menu
Unleash the Power and Versatility of the 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT Perfect for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the unmatched power and versatility of the 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT a truck designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. This Northsky Blue Metallic beauty with its robust 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the muscle to tackle any terrain or heavy-duty task. The Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes power and efficiency making every drive both powerful and economical. Equipped with the Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package this Silverado is ready for any adventure. The off-road suspension hill descent control and skid plates provide confidence and control on rugged trails while the heavy-duty air cleaner ensures peak performance in challenging conditions. The all-weather Z71 floor liners keep the interior pristine no matter where your journey takes you. The True North Edition adds the convenience of a locking rear differential and a comprehensive Trailering Package making towing a breeze. The 8-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and Cruise Grade Braking enhances your driving experience providing smooth shifts and controlled descents. Step inside the spacious Crew Cab with its Jet Black interior and enjoy the comfort and advanced features that make every trip enjoyable. The 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT is more than a truck; it's a reliable partner for the Canadian driver who values performance durability and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,000 KM

$41,450

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

97,000KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
NORTHSKY BLUE METALLIC
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BUMPER REAR CHROME
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (PCL) Convenience Package (G80) locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package
Z71 OFF-ROAD AND PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air cleaner and Z71 hard badge Includes (WPQ) Protection Package and (AAK) All-weather Z71 floor liners LPO.
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
DOOR LOCKS POWER
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Steering wheel urethane
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage (Not available with (PCL) Convenience Package.)
Windows power front passenger express down
Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

