<p>Very nice 2013 Edge Limited! Only 170,000 kms!  One owner!  White platinum exterior, charcoal leather interior, panoramic roof, voice activated navigation, 20 chrome clad wheels, power lift gate, blind spot monitoring system and more.  Call us or come on down for a test drive today!</p>

2013 Ford Edge

170,000 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2013 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4KC9DBC23258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2013 Edge Limited! Only 170,000 kms!  One owner!  White platinum exterior, charcoal leather interior, panoramic roof, voice activated navigation, 20" chrome clad wheels, power lift gate, blind spot monitoring system and more.  Call us or come on down for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2013 Ford Edge