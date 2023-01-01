$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
171,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10548618
- Stock #: 2Y342A
- VIN: 1FMCU9H97JUB90815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,754 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Edge SEL 4WD with 171,754kms
This escape is a 1 owner local vehicle. 2.0L Ecoboost engine, floor liners (front and rear) Cargo mat, 17" sparkle silver painted aluminum rims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0