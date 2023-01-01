Menu
2018 Ford Escape

171,754 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

171,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548618
  • Stock #: 2Y342A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H97JUB90815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Edge SEL 4WD with 171,754kms
This escape is a 1 owner local vehicle.  2.0L Ecoboost engine, floor liners (front and rear) Cargo mat, 17" sparkle silver painted aluminum rims. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

