2017 Ford Mustang
V6
106,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567735
- Stock #: 22JG2139B
- VIN: 1FA6P8AM5H5311126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29849 - Our Price is just $28980!
The Ford Mustang has always been about power and the 2017 Mustang definitely continues in that tradition. This 2017 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This coupe has 106,600 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is V6. This V6 Fastback comes with gorgeous aluminum wheels, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth wireless streaming, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and power windows. Additionally it also has AdvanceTrac electronic stability control and a backup camera to help get in and out of tight parking spots! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8AM5H5311126.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio Package
