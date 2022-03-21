$35,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North - Heated Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$35,980
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8707040
- Stock #: 22W3258A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCN9KD151022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22W3258A
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37059 - Our Price is just $35980!
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 75,000 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include aluminum wheels, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect 4 w/7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2.0l I4 Dohc Di Turbo Engine W/ Ess, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCN9KD151022.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7