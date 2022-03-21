2019 Jeep Cherokee

$35,980 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8707040

8707040 Stock #: 22W3258A

22W3258A VIN: 1C4PJMCN9KD151022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22W3258A

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Additional Features 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.