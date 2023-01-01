Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

245,142 KM

$7,499

$7,499

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$7,499

245,142KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR648323

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 245,142 KM

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, 7passenger ,stow n go seating, command start , 246,Km , Fresh Safety, NO RUST, this van is in great condition call Dennis @204-381-1512 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

