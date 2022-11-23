$34,112+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 3rd Row Seats | Back-up Camera
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
84,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389890
- Stock #: F4TU9X
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6LR154684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29N, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer.
Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.
Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.
If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach
At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!
Dealer permit #0610
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
