Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet, 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9 video screen, 6.5 touch screen display, Uconnect 430 system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, hard drive, (6) speakers, ParkView rear back-up camera, video remote control, wireless headphones, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control, rear air cond w/heater, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOWN GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row StowN Go bucket seats (STD), and 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 2nd row StowN Go bucket seats, 3rd row StowN Go tailgate seats, body-colour bodyside moulding, front & rear easy clean floor mats, body-colour door handles, floor console w/cupholder, black side roof rails, integrated crossbars, sunscreen glass.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet, 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen, 6.5" touch screen display, Uconnect 430 system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, hard drive, (6) speakers, ParkView rear back-up camera, video remote control, wireless headphones, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control, rear air cond w/heater, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD), and 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, body-colour bodyside moulding, front & rear easy clean floor mats, body-colour door handles, floor console w/cupholder, black side roof rails, integrated crossbars, sunscreen glass. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
Billet Metallic
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen 6.5" touch screen display Uconnect 430 system AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive (6) speakers ParkView rear back-up camera video remote con...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan