2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet, 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen, 6.5" touch screen display, Uconnect 430 system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, hard drive, (6) speakers, ParkView rear back-up camera, video remote control, wireless headphones, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control, rear air cond w/heater, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD), and 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, body-colour bodyside moulding, front & rear easy clean floor mats, body-colour door handles, floor console w/cupholder, black side roof rails, integrated crossbars, sunscreen glass. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
