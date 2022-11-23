Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

247,875 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

247,875KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9345427
  Stock #: 2572
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR162552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2572
  • Mileage 247,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Great shape country vehicle, highway kms. 7 passengers with stow n go seating, rear air and heat winter tires and no accidents or claims. Ready for hockey season transport duty.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

