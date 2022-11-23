$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
247,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345427
- Stock #: 2572
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR162552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Great shape country vehicle, highway kms. 7 passengers with stow n go seating, rear air and heat winter tires and no accidents or claims. Ready for hockey season transport duty.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
