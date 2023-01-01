Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

208,458 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

208,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9598120
  • Stock #: 2587
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR248293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2587
  • Mileage 208,458 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger Sto and Go Crew package loaded with high value options and freshly safetied. Local MB van with no major claims or collisions. Clean and ready for the family


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

