2016 Ford Explorer

84,420 KM

Details Description Features

$30,993

+ tax & licensing
$30,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,993

+ taxes & licensing

84,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008681
  • Stock #: F54ATR
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT0GGA00642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

