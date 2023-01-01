2016 Ford Explorer

$30,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 4 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008681

10008681 Stock #: F54ATR

F54ATR VIN: 1FM5K8GT0GGA00642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 84,420 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features null height adjusters Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) -inc: paddle shifters including 6 month prepaid subscription SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader Note: meteorite black centre stack Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony -inc: 12 speakers and Sirius satellite radio

