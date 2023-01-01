Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>7 PASSENGER, 3RD ROW SEATING, WOOD TRIM, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,462 KM

Details Description

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 10736198
  2. 10736198
  3. 10736198
  4. 10736198
  5. 10736198
  6. 10736198
  7. 10736198
  8. 10736198
  9. 10736198
  10. 10736198
  11. 10736198
  12. 10736198
  13. 10736198
  14. 10736198
  15. 10736198
  16. 10736198
  17. 10736198
  18. 10736198
  19. 10736198
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,462KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR588706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,462 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER, 3RD ROW SEATING, WOOD TRIM, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 152,462 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL 138,818 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 156,387 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan