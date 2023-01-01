$29,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - DVD, STOW N GO, TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
29,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562129
- Stock #: SCV8210
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR884846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Pearlcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan comes with original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys & fobs, DVD remote control & headphones and custom fit floor mats. YES, really, only 29,000 KMS!! Now sale priced at $29,800 cash or JUST $28,800 with dealer arranged financing. Extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
GRANITE PEARLCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
RADIO: 430 -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5\" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 6 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5