Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - DVD, STOW N GO, TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - DVD, STOW N GO, TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9562129
  2. 9562129
  3. 9562129
  4. 9562129
  5. 9562129
  6. 9562129
  7. 9562129
  8. 9562129
  9. 9562129
  10. 9562129
  11. 9562129
  12. 9562129
  13. 9562129
  14. 9562129
  15. 9562129
  16. 9562129
  17. 9562129
  18. 9562129
  19. 9562129
  20. 9562129
  21. 9562129
  22. 9562129
  23. 9562129
  24. 9562129
  25. 9562129
  26. 9562129
  27. 9562129
  28. 9562129
  29. 9562129
  30. 9562129
  31. 9562129
  32. 9562129
  33. 9562129
  34. 9562129
  35. 9562129
  36. 9562129
  37. 9562129
  38. 9562129
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562129
  • Stock #: SCV8210
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR884846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Pearlcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $28,800 FINANCED! *** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER + EXCELLENT LOCAL ONE-OWNER HISTORY + LOW LOW KMS!! *** BIG TOUCHSCREEN + CAPTAINS CHAIRS + FULL STOW N GO SEATING!!! *** Yes, just 29k and the condition to match! Purchased brand new here in Winnipeg, one-owner, sparingly used, excellent Carfax history. Whether you're looking to upgrade, grow your family, or just looking for a change... this deserves to be on your shopping list. Loaded with features for the whole family, features like Roof Rails......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Tri-Zone Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Air & Heat Controls......2nd Row Captains Chairs......Full STOW N' GO Seating - 2nd + 3rd Row!......DVD ENTERTAINMENT Package.....Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Econ Mode......and 17 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This beautiful 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan comes with original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys & fobs, DVD remote control & headphones and custom fit floor mats. YES, really, only 29,000 KMS!! Now sale priced at $29,800 cash or JUST $28,800 with dealer arranged financing. Extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
GRANITE PEARLCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
RADIO: 430 -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5\" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 6 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Ford F-250 Supe...
 68,000 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Mustang GT...
 110,000 KM
$25,600 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 270,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory