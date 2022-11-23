2020 GMC Sierra 2500...

$76,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9334765

9334765 Stock #: SM456

SM456 VIN: 1GT49PEYXLF144784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 94,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.