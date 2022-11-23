Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

94,046 KM

Details Description Features

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 Diesel, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Tech Package

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 Diesel, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Tech Package

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9334765
  • Stock #: SM456
  • VIN: 1GT49PEYXLF144784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,046 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long!

It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Top features include power front seats, heated and ventilated seats, a trailer hitch, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.

We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

