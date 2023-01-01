Menu
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Preferred - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Rmt Strt
$33,600 + tax & licensing
79,000 KM

*** WETERN-OWNED (B.C.) STOW N GO! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!! *** BIG TOUCHSCREEN, CARPLAY!! *** Gorgeous one-owner 7-Seater Grand Caravan, excellent service history, BC Vehicle!! Just what every car buyer dreams of hearing. This arctic white beauty is loaded up with both The *Preferred* and *Cold Weather* Factory Option Packages, and features loads of creature comforts and new tech like a HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......Factory REMOTE START......Security Alarm......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Backup Camera......Hill Start Assist......Electronic Park Brake......Bluetooth Connectivity......Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls......THIRD ROW SEATING w/ the STOW N GO Folding Seats............Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROL......One Touch Windows......Dual Zone Climate Control......Automatic Headlights......Tire Pressure Monitoring......Proximity Entry Keys......PUSH BUTTON START......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Winter Rated Tires!!

This Brilliant White 7-Seater Caravan comes with all original Books and Manuals, two sets of Keys and Fobs, Fitted All Weather Mats, and Balance of Chrysler FACTORY 5-YEAR WARRANTY!! Just 79,000kms, now sale priced at only $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,600

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Preferred - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Rmt Strt

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Preferred - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Rmt Strt

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0MR554770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WETERN-OWNED (B.C.) STOW N' GO! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!! *** BIG TOUCHSCREEN, CARPLAY!! *** Gorgeous one-owner 7-Seater Grand Caravan, excellent service history, BC Vehicle!! Just what every car buyer dreams of hearing. This arctic white beauty is loaded up with both The *Preferred* and *Cold Weather* Factory Option Packages, and features loads of creature comforts and new tech like a HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......Factory REMOTE START......Security Alarm......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Backup Camera......Hill Start Assist......Electronic Park Brake......Bluetooth Connectivity......Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls......THIRD ROW SEATING w/ the STOW N GO Folding Seats............Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROL......One Touch Windows......Dual Zone Climate Control......Automatic Headlights......Tire Pressure Monitoring......Proximity Entry Keys......PUSH BUTTON START......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Winter Rated Tires!!

This Brilliant White 7-Seater Caravan comes with all original Books and Manuals, two sets of Keys and Fobs, Fitted All Weather Mats, and Balance of Chrysler FACTORY 5-YEAR WARRANTY!! Just 79,000kms, now sale priced at only $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
Requires Subscription
MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS
2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKETS/3RD ROW STOW 'N GO
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
INSTRUMENT PANEL ANODIZED SILVER BEZEL
BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Security Alarm Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan