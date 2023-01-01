$33,600+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Preferred - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Rmt Strt
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$33,600
+ taxes & licensing
79,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0MR554770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** WETERN-OWNED (B.C.) STOW N' GO! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!! *** BIG TOUCHSCREEN, CARPLAY!! *** Gorgeous one-owner 7-Seater Grand Caravan, excellent service history, BC Vehicle!! Just what every car buyer dreams of hearing. This arctic white beauty is loaded up with both The *Preferred* and *Cold Weather* Factory Option Packages, and features loads of creature comforts and new tech like a HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......Factory REMOTE START......Security Alarm......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Backup Camera......Hill Start Assist......Electronic Park Brake......Bluetooth Connectivity......Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls......THIRD ROW SEATING w/ the STOW N GO Folding Seats............Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROL......One Touch Windows......Dual Zone Climate Control......Automatic Headlights......Tire Pressure Monitoring......Proximity Entry Keys......PUSH BUTTON START......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Winter Rated Tires!!
This Brilliant White 7-Seater Caravan comes with all original Books and Manuals, two sets of Keys and Fobs, Fitted All Weather Mats, and Balance of Chrysler FACTORY 5-YEAR WARRANTY!! Just 79,000kms, now sale priced at only $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
Requires Subscription
MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS
2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKETS/3RD ROW STOW 'N GO
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
INSTRUMENT PANEL ANODIZED SILVER BEZEL
BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Security Alarm Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan