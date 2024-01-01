Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

98,061 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Incoming |

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,061KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG6MR513382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/Diesel Grey St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,061 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,723 kgs (6,005 lbs)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM
Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan