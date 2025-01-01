$26,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Used
29,900KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8PU497799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
10.25" touch screen display
2023 Hyundai Elantra