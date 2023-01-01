$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2015 Nissan Sentra
2015 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10043886
- Stock #: 209275B
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL652093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4