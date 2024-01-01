Menu
Large Cars, EX-L CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2020 Honda Accord

69,363 KM

Details Description

$28,298

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

69,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, EX-L CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
